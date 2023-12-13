MP Dilip Saikia minor injuries while apprehending intruder in Parliament breach incident

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Dec 13: Mangaldai Member of Parliament (MP), Dilip Saikia, sustained minor injuries while apprehending a culprit who intruded into the new parliament building today during the winter session.

Saikia received first-aid under the Central Government Health Scheme, including four SUMO pills and a tetanus injection. The disturbance occurred when two unidentified individuals bypassed security and entered the Lok Sabha chamber from the gallery, leading to an adjournment of the House.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury reported that the intruders were subdued by Lok Sabha members. Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi expressed concerns over the alleged security lapse, particularly after observing the intruders release a foul-smelling yellow gas from canisters.

Delhi Police detained the pair, identified as a man and a woman, who had been protesting with coloured smoke outside the Parliament. The incident coincided with the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is scheduled to meet with Floor leaders of various political parties to discuss the security breach. It was later revealed that the accused had visitors’ passes issued by BJP MP Pratap Simha.