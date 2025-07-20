26.6 C
Guwahati
Sunday, July 20, 2025
MP from Diphu Amar Sing Tisso completes one year in office

Chief Minister has given assurance of a tripartite talk with the Prime Minister

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau,

DIPHU, July 19: The BJP-East Karbi Anglong District Committee (BJP-EKADC) praised the party MP from Diphu Amar Sing Tisso on completion of one year in office.

In a press conference held at the office of Hills People’s Cultural Forum one of the BJP EKADC Advisers Laichan Engleng said that as per his (MP Amar Sing Tisso) promise, he has raised the Autonomous State issue in parliament.

The MP has pursued the matter for a stoppage of Rajdhani Express at Diphu Railway Station and succeeded.

On the initiative of the MP, 30,000 BPL families in Karbi Anglong have been granted housing under PMAGY scheme.

Apart from that considering the backwardness of the district the MP has given a proposal to the Central government to grant another 1 lakh BPL families housing under this scheme, Engleng mentioned.

He further stated that the MP and Chief Executive Member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Tuliram Ronghang met Central Power Minister Manohar Lal and sanctioned central funds for rural electrification in Karbi Anglong.

Under Dharti Aaba Tribal Village Utkarsh scheme for tribal development has received central funds for the district.

Engleng pointed out that the previous MP Horensing Bey has taken up the Private Member Bill on Assam Reorganisation (Karbi Dimanchal) bill, 2024.

Though it could not be materialised, the present MP Tisso again presented the same bill in Parliament for dissuasion.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat director Partha Goswami has communicated the orders of the President of India recommendation for introduction of the bill in Lok Sabha under Articles 117 (1) and 274 (1) and consideration of the bill under article 117 (3) of the constitution.

On Autonomous State, Engleng said, during the talks with the Forum for Hills Autonomous State Movement (FHASM) on July 11 in Dispur, the Chief Minister has given assurance that within 2 to 3 months a tripartite talk with the Prime Minister will be arranged.

Engleng also said taking keen interest in the development of the district, Karbi Anglong will get Rs 270 crore for construction of 50 bedded hostels for boys and girls.

Under National  Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) a road widening work with a cost of Rs 627 crores has started from Dongkamukam, Kheroni to Dima Hasao.

The MP also urged the Central government for speedy implementation of MoS 1 and 2.

If each and every clause of the MoS 1 and 2 are implemented in letter and spirit by the government of India and State then more power will be conferred to the KAAC.

Advisers BJP EKADC, Selawor Bey and Chomang Kro were also present at the press conference.

