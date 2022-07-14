MP Pallab Lochan Das inaugurates new land development scheme

HT Correspondent

Tezpur, July 13: MP Pallab Lochan Das inaugurated a scheme for Land Development at Tezpur & Ghogra Tea Garden Model School on Wednesday under MGNREGA for the FY 2022-23 for an amount of Rs 7,15,903. The project will be implemented by Haleswar GP under Balipara Development Block. Deputy commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra; CEO, ZP, Karabi Saikia Karan; chairperson, Sonitpur Zilla Parishad, Dolly Surin, and other officials of the Block office and Education department were present during the occasion.