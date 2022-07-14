28 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 14, 2022
type here...

MP Pallab Lochan Das inaugurates new land development scheme

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent
Tezpur, July 13: MP Pallab Lochan Das inaugurated a scheme for Land Development at Tezpur & Ghogra Tea Garden Model School on Wednesday under MGNREGA for the FY 2022-23 for an amount of Rs 7,15,903. The project will be implemented by Haleswar GP under Balipara Development Block. Deputy commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra; CEO, ZP, Karabi Saikia Karan; chairperson, Sonitpur Zilla Parishad, Dolly Surin, and other officials of the Block office and Education department were present during the occasion.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

First ever angiography performed in Barak valley

The Hills Times - 0