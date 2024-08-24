MP Ranjit Dutta sworn in as member of Biswanath Municipal Board

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Aug 23: Tezpur HPC MP Ranjit Dutta was administered the oath of office and secrecy as a nominated member of the Biswanath Municipal Board on Friday by Dr Neha Yadav, district commissioner, Biswanath, in a meeting held at the office of the Biswanath Municipal Board. The meeting was chaired by Amarjyoti Borthakur, the chairman of the Board. The programme began with the state anthem, followed by the oath-taking ceremony. After the ceremony, the newly nominated member was felicitated by the municipal board with a gamosa, xorai, japi, and a packet of books.

- Advertisement -

The proceedings of the session were conducted by Bhaskarjyoti Bora, while ward commissioner Milan Bora offered a vote of thanks. The event was attended by Biswanath MLA Pramod Borthakur, CEO Diganta Boishya, ADC Dhruba Jyoti Das, Diganta Ghatowar, Dipak Saikia, Prayashi Goutam, executive officer, among others.

Addressing the gathering, MP Dutta promised to provide a ‘Swarga Rath’ (dead body carrier) to the Biswanath Municipal Board. The programme concluded with the national anthem.