Multi-million investment fraud mastermind Bishal Phukan sent to judicial custody

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Sept 7: The key accused and the mastermind in multi-million online investment trading fraud Bishal Phukan was forwarded to jail on Saturday for judicial custody.

He was produced at court after the end of three days police remand. The next date of hearing of Bishal Phukan’s case has been fixed by court on September 18, 2024.

Bishal Phukan was arrested for duping hundreds of people by promising attractive returns in a short period of time through investments in the stock market. It is said that Phukan was able to amass crores from investors before his fraudulent activities came to light.

Dibrugarh police have seized a total of four cars in connection with the case of Bishal Phukan. The luxury cars are- fortunar (AS-06-AJ-0006), MG Hector (AS-06-AK-0006), KIA Seltos (AS-06-AL-0006), and MG Astor (AS-06-AL-6734). 

Phukan was arrested under various sections of the law, including the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme Act, 2019. 

