Former ABSU president death anniversary observed

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 7: The 24th death anniversary of Daoharu Garlabata Basumatary, former ABSU president and noted political thinker was observed at his burial place Habrubari near Serfanguri in Kokrajhar district on Saturday with remembering his contributions towards the welfare and integration of the Bodo society.

Notably, Daoharu Garlabata Basumatary was death on 7th September (2000) after shot at by unknown miscreants.

Basumatary was the former president of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) and former president of PDF (now defunct) and dedicated wholeheartedly towards the welfare and uplift of the Bodo and other down trodden communities in his days.

Widow of late Basumatary, Raktima Basumatary lit the lamp at the tomb amidst presence of peoples gathering cutting across the organisations and communities.

The anniversary was organised jointly by Ramfalbil anchalik committee of ABSU and Daoharu Garlabata Basumatary Trust to remember ideology and philosophy of Daoharu Garlabata Basumatary,who was regarded as one prominent thinker personalities of the Bodos.

ABSU vice president, Khwrwndao Wary, ABSU general secretary Khanindra Basumatary, MLA Lawrence Islary, several leaders representing various organisations including Tribal Sangha, Dularai Bodo Harimu Afad were attended the event,and offered floral tributes to the great leader Daoharu Garlabata Basumatary.

Wary while recalling the contributions and sacrifice of Daoharu Garlabata Basumatary, former ABSU president and noted social thinker, on his anniversary, said that Basumatary was a great leader who rendered his dedication and services for bringing healthy development and integrity of the Bodos and other down trodden communities.

He said that the Bodos and other down trodden communities will be remembered his ideology and philosophy as he shouldered the responsibility of bold leadership of Bodos during the Bodoland Movement.

He said that the students union and Bodo society will keep alive the ideology and contributions of late Basumatary.

During the occasion, MLA Lawrence Islary inaugurated the newly constructed statue of Daoharu Garlabata Basumatary amidt august presence of huge gathering.

Last year,the chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region, Pramod Boro announced to construct a statue of the great leader,and subsequently the statue was inaugurated on Saturday.