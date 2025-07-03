Dibrugarh Transport Department Cracks Down on Traffic Violations in Special Drive

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JULY 3: As part of a concerted drive to implement road safety and compliance with regulations, Assam’s Dibrugarh District Transport Office (DTO) conducted a special drive on Wednesday.

The drive, spearheaded by District Transport Officer Hirak Jyoti Deka, focused on a broad array of violative acts, such as vehicles in operation without proper documents, license-less or permit-less drivers, and helmet-less two-wheeler riders.

One of the major areas of concern of the drive was tackling the increasing issue of children driving battery-powered e-rickshaws. DTO Deka pointed out that the department has received complaints on a regular basis about this and treated it seriously, taking strict action against such offending.

Further, the operation focused on goods-carrying trucks that had passengers illegally on board—a practice considered extremely risky and a major threat to public safety. The department is working hard to crack down on such offenses to provide safety for commuters as well as pedestrians.

In accordance with the latest government instructions, notices have been sent by the transport department to a number of violators, requiring them to appear for compulsory counselling sessions. These are being done to enhance awareness regarding road safety rules and responsible practice among vehicle users and drivers.

DTO Deka asserted that there will be the same sort of drives in the next few days as part of a continuing campaign to improve road safety and bring about a culture of compliance within the district.