NABARD Launches Model Millet Project

DEMOW, Feb 24: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Assam region has launched Model Millet Project which will be implemented in various districts of Assam under the leadership of various project implementing agencies (PIAs).

Accordingly, under the support of NABARD, Sivasagar, PIA Surujmukhi Society for Health, Peace and Development (Surujmukhi NGO) has started working in this project with 50 farmers from Nitaipukhuri Baputigarh village and Mohkhuti village of Demow block.

The total proposed land for the project is 150 bighas. On Thursday, one of the integral parts of the project i.e., formal launching along with seed distribution to the farmers was held at Baputigarh Youth Club of Baputigarh, Demow block. A formal meeting was organised where Aditya Vikram Yadav, deputy commissioner of Sivasagar district was present as chief guest. Kishore Kumar Rabha, district development manager, NABARD Sivasagar and Sumanta Boruah, a farmer from Majuli who has been farming millet almost 8 years and has got immense profit, was also present.

The meeting started with a welcome speech by Monuj Dutta, secretary of Surujmukhi NGO. In his speech Aditya Vikram Yadav, deputy commissioner of Sivasagar district appreciated and encouraged the initiative of NABARD and Surujmukhi NGO.

In his speech, DC Yadav spoke about the importance of nutrition for children and women and he hopes that millet-based products will help the children and women to get sufficient nutrition.

Kishore Kumar Rabha, district development manager, NABARD Sivasagar gave a brief history of millet and the importance of millet to increase income as well as how it is helpful for health.

The successful farmer, Sumanta Boruah also described his experience in millet farming which was followed by a distribution programme of millet seed where 25 farmers of the area received seeds.

Amidst the meeting, DC Yadav launched the sowing of seeds in the presence of all the delegates and farmers.

In the meeting, Bhaskar Gogoi, program officer of Surujmukhi NGO and Rajib Dehingia, project coordinator were also present.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks by Monuj Dutta, secretary, Surujmukhi NGO by assuring all the help to the farmers till completion of the project.

The second meeting was held at Mohkhuti Borbam village of Demow block where DDM, NABARD, Sivasagar along with Monuj Dutta, secretary of Surujmukhi were present.

In the meeting, millet seeds were distributed to 25 farmers of the area.

Bhaskar Gogoi, program officer of Surujmukhi NGO and Rajib Dehingia, project coordinator were also present in the meeting.