Naga Factions Agree On Formation Of Common Body To Move Forward On Peace Talks

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

Dimapur, Oct 19: The NSCN (IM) and the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) have agreed to form the Council of Naga Relationships and Cooperation to explore, at the earliest, realistic ways for the Nagas to move forward on the basis of the Naga historical and political rights. The council will be led by NNPGs convener N Kitovi Zhimomi and NSCN (IM) chairman Q Tuccu.

The council was formed to “chart a path forward” by taking forward the resolve of the “September Joint Accordant” between the two groups, a joint statement issued by NNPGs convener Zhimomi and NSCN (IM) vice president Tongmeth Wangnao said on Wednesday.

 

The statement said the NNPGs and the NSCN (IM), under the initiative of the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR), met in Kolkata on October 17 and 18 with a “renewed spirit of commitment” in response to the Naga people’s yearning for reconciliation and unity in purpose.

“Understanding the urgency to rise above our present condition, the NNPGs and the NSCN are committing ourselves to the values of truth, forgiveness, justice and peace as the discerning power to help us choose a shared future over the divisions of the past,” it said.

 

The two groups urged the Naga public to jointly participate and support this process of shaping and building this future together.

On September 14, 2022, the NNPGs and the NSCN (IM), in presence of the FNR, signed the “September Joint Accordant” at Sovima in Chumoukedima district to work together in the spirit of love and desist from all forms of armed violence and refrain from indulging in violence of words through print and social media among the Naga political groups and the public. The two groups also resolved to remain committed to peace and respect and resolve outstanding issues among them.

