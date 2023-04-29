Nagaon DTO collects Rs 66.51 crore as revenue in 2021-22 year

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, April 28: District Transport Office, Nagaon has collected Rs 66.51 crore revenue in the year of 2021-22. The department fixed its target of revenue collection of about Rs 69.05 crore to DTO, Nagaon, sources in the district transport office, Nagaon added.

While speaking to this correspondent here on Friday afternoon, DTO, Nagaon, Sunit Kr Bora said that the office of district transport officer, Nagaon could collect several crores more revenue during the session if the construction company or other agencies being involved in the construction works of NH road could pay their outstanding dues or other arrear taxes to the office in time.

He however said that many such companies or construction agencies being involved in the construction of NH road had shifted to the outside the district and used their vehicles in construction of roads in other districts for which the enforcement teams from the office could not take further strict measures against those agencies or construction company to realise those outstanding dues or arrear taxes from them.

Oldest Railways Stations In India Deadliest Roads in the World India’s Best Places To Visit In April For Honeymoon UNESCO World Heritage Sites In India LGBTQA+ Friendly Countries