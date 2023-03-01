National Science Day Celebrated

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Feb 28: Along with the rest of the state, the National Science Day was celebrated on Tuesday in Dhemechi High School, near Demow. The students of 12 schools of the Dhemechi area participated in the National Science Day.

On the occasion, science model exhibition, drawing and quiz competitions were organised among the students. A community education centre was also inaugurated in Dhemechi High School on Tuesday.

In the programme, several dignitaries, teaching staff of Dhemechi High School, and students were present on Tuesday.