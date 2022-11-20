National seminar inaugurated at Darrang College

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Nov 19: A two-day national seminar on ‘Recent Advances in Biological Sciences: Biodiversity and Human Welfare’ was held in Darrang College.

The seminar was inaugurated by Dr Biren Das, registrar, Tezpur University. The seminar was organised by the department of Zoology, Darrang College in collaboration with IQAC Cell of the college and Zoological Society of Assam sponsored by DST, SERB, government of India.

More than hundred numbers of faculties, students and researchers from leading educational institutions of the country including Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi University, Calcutta University, Punjab University, Sikkim University, Utkal University, Gauhati University, Dibrugarh University attended the programme along with several other renowned universities and researchers of Tamil Nadu Forest department.

Dr Biren Das, while inaugurating the seminar said in his inaugural speech that the subject of the seminar is very important and the outcome of it would be very positive for the educational sector of the country.

At the very outset, Dr Upendra Nath Sarma, chairman, Darrang College Governing Body started the programme by lighting a lantern and Dr Palashmani Saikia, principal, Darrang College welcomed the guests and participants to the seminar. Coordinator of the seminar, Dr Chittaranjan Barua started the seminar with his speech.

Attending the programme as guest of honour, Deba Kumar Mishra, deputy commissioner, Sonitpur in his speech welcomed the guests to the historic city. Dr Balendra Kumar Das, vice chancellor, University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya launched the abstract of the seminar while Priyabrata Lahkar, chairman, Zoological Society of Assam; Dr Parimal Chandra Bhattacharya, retired head of the department of Zoology, GU; Dr Jogen Chandra Kalita, head, department of Zoology, GU; Dr Prasanta Kumar Saikia, retired dean and head of the department of Zoology, GU; Dr Dhirendra Kumar Sarma, retired head, Zoology department, GU; Dr Ashoke Kumar Mullick, The Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University, Odisha; Dr Jatin Sarma, Bodoland University; Dr Surajit Giri, Dimow Model Hospital, Sibsagar also spoke during the programme.

Among other dignitaries, Dr Robin Doley, head, MBBT, Tezpur University; Dr Rajan Sarma, department of Statistics, Gauhati University and Dr Jyoti Kamal Hazarika, principal, Tezpur College also attended the programme.

The vote of thanks was offered in the programme by Juli Boiragi.