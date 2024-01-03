NEP 2020 has potential to produce generation capable of creating employments: Governor

GUWAHATI, Jan 2: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria said that entrepreneurship and skill development of youth, women and farmers hold the key for an empowered and inclusive country.

Inaugurating an Entrepreneurship and Rural Development conclave (ERDC-2024) at IIT-Guwahati here on Tuesday, the Governor said that the government has been taking several transformative steps to foster entrepreneurship and skill development of different targeted people of the country to strengthen the foundation of empowered and inclusive nation.

The Governor said, “Entrepreneurship plays an important role in economic development and raising the living standard of the countrymen. Entrepreneurship development is a powerful tool to empower individuals like youth, women and other people living at the grass root. Entrepreneurship should be linked to economic growth to meet the rising aspirations of the youth. There is a need to create more awareness for the expansion of entrepreneurship, especially among the students of our educational institutions.”

The Governor also said that for the sustainable development in the country there is a strong need for creating more employment avenues, which can be achieved only by stimulating the entrepreneurial skills of the youth, women and farmers. He expressed happiness that through such conclave, the new generation will definitely get inspiration and they can play as a catalyst in developing the landscape of entrepreneurship and providing employment to others. He on this occasion also reiterated on the need of changing the conventional beliefs and accept new ideas.

Governor Kataria further highlighted that entrepreneurship is the most viable option to take the grass root people to the pinnacle of success. It can also strengthen the foundation of Atmanirbhar Bharat which will be more empowered and inclusive. He also stressed on the need for generating awareness among the people to promote entrepreneurship. The Governor also said that the government is taking concerted efforts to introduce entrepreneurship development models in all educational institutions in a planned and organised manner, where they can connect with other stakeholders of the startup eco-system.

Governor Kataria also said that the youth of the country can play an important role in promoting sustainable development and responsible business practices. They can advocate corporate social responsibility, environmental stewardship and inclusive growth. This not only enhances India’s global reputation, but also ensures long-term, sustainable development for future generations.

He moreover said that, in the new education policy 2020, special emphasis has been given on skill and vocational education. With the successful implementation of this policy, a new generation will be created who will be adept in different skill sets required for Industry 4.0. They will not be the generation looking for employment, but will be the generation providing employment.

Skill Development Employment and Entrepreneurship minister Jayanta Malla Baruah also spoke at the conclave which was organised by IIT-Guwahati in collaboration with IIT, Ropar and Entrepreneurship and Rural Development Center (ERDC).

It may be mentioned that the conclave will host three one-day conferences to spread awareness about Entrepreneurship and Rural Development in India and identify the enthusiastic entrepreneurial minds that will eventually set the tone for future development.

Director IIT, Ropar and officiating director of IIT-G, Prof Rajeev Ahuja, president of Vidya Bharati, Assam, Dr Dibya Jyoti Mahanta, dean PRBR, IIT, Guwahati Prof P K Iyer, head ERDC Chetan Sahore along with a host of other dignitaries attended the conclave.