Chandra Mohan Patowary inaugurates Entry Gate and Gypsy safari on Nameri’s 25th anniversary

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Jan 8: Nameri Tiger Reserve witnessed a significant milestone on Tuesday (January 7) with the grand inauguration of the Nameri Entry Gate and Gypsy Safari by the Minister of Environment and Forest Chandra Mohan Patowary, marking the commencement of the 25th Anniversary Celebrations of the iconic Tiger Reserve.

The commemorative entry gate at Potasali was launched by minister Patowary symbolising Nameri’s conservation journey along with a new Gypsy Safari in the buffer area along the picturesque Jia- Bharali River, featuring stunning viewpoints that provides visitors a closer connection with Nameri’s serene landscapes and diverse wildlife.

The minister attending as the chief guest formally launched the celebrations at a grand event held in Potasali.

In his speech, minister Patowary announced the steps initiated by the government to attract tourists from different parts of the world to the Nameri Tiger Reserve.

It is pertinent to be mentioned that over the next three months, the celebrations aim to highlight Nameri’s conservation legacy and its commitment to wildlife preservation and community welfare through a series of engaging events and initiatives.

To involve all the stakeholders tourists, researchers, conservationists, and local communities, fostering a deeper connection with Nameri’s rich biodiversity, the 25th-anniversary celebrations featured a wide range of activities, including photography competition, quiz competition, massive awareness programmes, cultural events, science symposium, state-level culmination event etc.

Notably, during the last year 1036 foreign tourists and more than 30,000 domestic tourists visited the tiger reserve from which the Nameri Tiger Reserve authority has earned more than Rs twenty seven lakh.

During the event minister Patowary handed over the appointment letters to two contractual teachers appointed for forest village schools as part of Nameri’s commitment to local community development.

In recognition of community cooperation, the minister distributed 2 cheques of Four lakh twenty four thousand ninety to two Eco-Development Committees (EDCs) of Nameri -Seijosa EDC and Bhalukpong EDC to acknowledges their efforts in assisting the Forest Department to regulate picnics in buffer areas, ensuring the protection of forests and wildlife.

The event was attended by field director of Nameri Tiger Reserve Piraisdon B, principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) and chief wildlife warden Vinay Gupta, district commissioner of Sonitpur, Ankur Bharali and other dignitaries.

It is worth mentioning that the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border area of Sonitpur district under West Assam Wildlife Division is rich in biodiversity of deer and various migratory birds, bats, elephants, tigers, deer wolves, various species of butterflies, snakes, Asian wild dogs and orchids.