New pig-cum-poultry farm office inaugurated in Diphu

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 18: In a move to strengthen the livestock and poultry development sector in Karbi Anglong, Executive Member (EM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) for Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, D Uphing Maslai, inaugurated the new office building of the Manager, Government Pig-cum-Poultry Farm, Diphu, under the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department recently.

- Advertisement -

The modern office building is expected to serve as an improved administrative centre to support farmers, offer technical guidance, and ensure the effective implementation of various animal husbandry schemes.

Addressing the gathering, EM Maslai underlined the significance of livestock and poultry farming in boosting the rural economy and ensuring nutritional security.

He said the new facility would improve the department’s efficiency in supporting farmers and promoting sustainable practices across Karbi Anglong.

The event was attended by Secretary Bidyashri Langthasa, SDVO Diphu Dr Hongbari Engtipi, and other departmental staff.

- Advertisement -

Officials and staff members expressed their appreciation to the KAAC leadership for prioritising infrastructure development in the veterinary sector and noted that the upgraded facilities would help enhance coordination, training, and outreach to farmers.