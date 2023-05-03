35 C
NFR announces cancellation, regulation of trains for undertaking infra works

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

 

GUWAHATI, May 2: NF Railway has decided to construct a Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Jagiroad railway station under Lumding division for the ease of road commuters. For undertaking the infrastructural works of the Road Over Bridge a traffic block (train control/cancellation/ regulation) will be necessary over NF Railway for about 18 days. Accordingly, few trains have been proposed to be partially cancelled, short terminated/short originated, rescheduled & regulated from its present set course of journey in the month of May, 2023.

 

The details of trains which will be short terminated/originated from Digaru railway station instead of Lumding station are: Train No. 15769 (Alipurduar – Lumding) Intercity Express & train No. 15770 (Lumding – Alipurduar) Intercity Express will be short terminated/ originated from Digaru and will remain partially cancelled between Digaru – Lumding from 09-05-2023 to 24-05-2023.

The following trains will be rescheduled from its original timing at following respective stations: Train No. 15666 (Mariani – Guwahati) BG Express will be scheduled to depart from Mariani station at 08:15 hours instead of 06:05 hours from 09-05-2023 to 24-05-2023 to reach Guwahati railway station.

Train No. 07528 (Haibargaon – Guwahati) DEMU Special will be scheduled to depart from Haibargaon station at 14:20 hours instead of 13:20 hours from 09-05-2023 to 24-05-2023 to reach Guwahati railway station.

Train No. 07529 (Guwahati – Silghat Town) DEMU Special will be scheduled to depart from Guwahati station at 17:30 hours instead of 16:30 hours from 09-05-2023 to 24-05-2023 to reach Silghat Town railway station.

Train No. 15630 (Silghat Town – Tambaram Express) will be scheduled to depart from Silghat Town station at 12:30 hours instead of 10:10 hours on 05-05-2023, 12-05-2023 & 19-05-2023 to reach its destination of Tambaram railway station.

 

The following train will be regulated en-route:

Train No. 12503 (SMVT Bengaluru – Agartala) Humsafar Express  will be regulated for 60 minutes on 02-05-2023, 05-05-2023, 09-05-2023, 12-05-2023, 16-05-2023 & 19-05-2023.

Train No. 13282 (Rajendra Nagar – Dibrugarh Express) will be regulated for 180 minutes on 06-05-2023, 13-05-2023 & 20-05-2023.

Train No. 05640 (Kolkata – Silchar Special) will be regulated for 60 minutes on 05-05-2023, 12-05-2023 & 19-05-2023.

 

