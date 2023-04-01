NFR Central Hospital Gets Child Development Centre

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 31: Anshul Gupta, general manager of Northeast Frontier Railway inaugurated a Child Development Centre at NF Railway Central Hospital, Maligaon on Friday.

Chief health director of NF Railway, medical director of central hospital with other officials of headquarter was present during the inauguration.

Child Development Centre is helpful for certain children who suffer from neuro developmental issues leading to difficulty in learning and communication. Speaking on the occasion the general manager said that, this dedicated clinic will cater to the needs of a child at all stages and will provide quality care through early identification of disorder and support.

In addition to the above, a HR training & conference room was also inaugurated by the general manager on the premises of NFR headquarter. It will also act as a workstation for conducting both online and offline exams. Training related to all the personnel department works like HRMS module, IPAS module etc will be conducted here. In this occasion, a website has also been launched for all the women employees of NFR. This new HR training centre will be helpful for employees to remain updated with the latest working systems for error free day to day office work with speed.