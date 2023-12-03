NFR diverts trains for passenger convenience

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 2: Due to the proposed reconstruction of the passenger platform no. 1 of the New

Bongaigaon station under Rangiya division, the Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) has decided to divert

the existing stoppages of few trains to the adjacent station Bongaigaon on temporary basis.

The (Dibrugarh – Lalgarh) Avadh Assam Express commencing its journey from December 3 and 16 will

arrive at the Bongaigaon Station at 00:45 hours and depart at 00:50 hours. The (New Tinsukia – Dhubri)

Express commencing its journey on December 3,5,7, 10, 12 and 14 will arrive at the Bongaigaon station

at 01:00 hours and depart at 01:05 hours.The (Agartala – Sealdah) Kanchenjunga Express commencing

its journey on December 3,5,7,9,10,12, 14 and 16 will arrive at the station at 01:40 hours and depart at

01:45 hours.

The (Silchar – Sealdah) Kanchenjunga Express commencing on its journey on December 4,6,8,11,13 and

150 will arrive at the Bongaigaon station at 01:40 hours and depart at 01:45 hours.The

(Naharlagun–Anand Vihar Terminal) Express commencing on its journey on December 5,9,12 and 16 will

arrive at the Bongaigaon station at 04:50 hours and depart at 05:00 hours. The (Bongaigaon–New

Jalpaiguri) Express commencing on its journey December 4 to 17will depart from the Bongaigaon station

at 06:25 hours. The (Dibrugarh – New Delhi) Rajdhani Express commencing on its journey on December

3,5,6,7,9, 10,12,13,14 aqnd 16 will arrive at the Bongaigaon station at 07:50 hours and depart at 07:55

hours.

Meanwhile, the (Dibrugarh – New Delhi) Rajdhani Express commencing on its journey on December

4,8,11 and 15 will arrive at the Bongaigaon station at 07:50 hours and depart at 07:55 hours.The

(Dibrugarh – New Delhi) Rajdhani Express commencing on its journey from December 3 to 16 will arrive

at the Bongaigaon station at 09:10 hours and depart at 09:15 hours.The (Silchar – Thiruvananthapuram)

Express commencing on its journey on December 7 and 14 will arrive at the Bongaigaon station at 09:20

hours and depart at 09:25 hours.The (Guwahati – SMVT Bengaluru) Express commencing on its journey

on December 4,5,10,11,12 and 15 will arrive at the Bongaigaon station at 09:20 hours and depart at

09:25 hours.

On the other hand, the (Silchar – Secunderabad) Express commencing on its journey on December 6 and

13 will arrive at the Bongaigaon station at 09:20 hours and depart at 09:25 hours.The (Silchar –

Coimbatore) Express commencing on its journey on December 5 and 12 will arrive at the Bongaigaon

station at 09:20 hours and depart at 09:25 hours.The (Agartala – Rani Kamalapati) Express commencing

on its journey on December 3 and 10 will arrive at the Bongaigaon station at 10:00 hours and depart at

10:05 hours.