NFR diverts trains for passenger convenience

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Dec 2: Due to the proposed reconstruction of the passenger platform no. 1 of the New
Bongaigaon station under Rangiya division, the Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) has decided to divert
the existing stoppages of few trains to the adjacent station Bongaigaon on temporary basis.
The (Dibrugarh – Lalgarh) Avadh Assam Express commencing its journey from December 3 and 16 will
arrive at the Bongaigaon Station at 00:45 hours and depart at 00:50 hours. The (New Tinsukia – Dhubri)
Express commencing its journey on December 3,5,7, 10, 12 and 14 will arrive at the Bongaigaon station
at 01:00 hours and depart at 01:05 hours.The (Agartala – Sealdah) Kanchenjunga Express commencing
its journey on December 3,5,7,9,10,12, 14 and 16 will arrive at the station at 01:40 hours and depart at
01:45 hours.
The (Silchar – Sealdah) Kanchenjunga Express commencing on its journey on December 4,6,8,11,13 and
150 will arrive at the Bongaigaon station at 01:40 hours and depart at 01:45 hours.The
(Naharlagun–Anand Vihar Terminal) Express commencing on its journey on December 5,9,12 and 16 will
arrive at the Bongaigaon station at 04:50 hours and depart at 05:00 hours. The (Bongaigaon–New
Jalpaiguri) Express commencing on its journey December 4 to 17will depart from the Bongaigaon station
at 06:25 hours. The (Dibrugarh – New Delhi) Rajdhani Express commencing on its journey on December
3,5,6,7,9, 10,12,13,14 aqnd 16 will arrive at the Bongaigaon station at 07:50 hours and depart at 07:55
hours.
Meanwhile, the (Dibrugarh – New Delhi) Rajdhani Express commencing on its journey on December
4,8,11 and 15 will arrive at the Bongaigaon station at 07:50 hours and depart at 07:55 hours.The
(Dibrugarh – New Delhi) Rajdhani Express commencing on its journey from December 3 to 16 will arrive
at the Bongaigaon station at 09:10 hours and depart at 09:15 hours.The (Silchar – Thiruvananthapuram)
Express commencing on its journey on December 7 and 14 will arrive at the Bongaigaon station at 09:20
hours and depart at 09:25 hours.The (Guwahati – SMVT Bengaluru) Express commencing on its journey
on December 4,5,10,11,12 and 15 will arrive at the Bongaigaon station at 09:20 hours and depart at
09:25 hours.
On the other hand, the (Silchar – Secunderabad) Express commencing on its journey on December 6 and
13 will arrive at the Bongaigaon station at 09:20 hours and depart at 09:25 hours.The (Silchar –
Coimbatore) Express commencing on its journey on December 5 and 12 will arrive at the Bongaigaon
station at 09:20 hours and depart at 09:25 hours.The (Agartala – Rani Kamalapati) Express commencing
on its journey on December 3 and 10 will arrive at the Bongaigaon station at 10:00 hours and depart at
10:05 hours.
