Saturday, July 13, 2024
NFR GM conducts safety inspection & reviews development progress

Assam
Updated:
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 12: Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, general manager of NF Railway, undertook a comprehensive inspection across Kokrajhar, Fakiragram, Srirampur, and Alipurduar stations under the Alipurduar division on Friday. Accompanied by senior officials from headquarters and the division, the general manager focused on evaluating safety measures and reviewed ongoing developmental projects.

During the inspection, Shrivastava interacted closely with railway officials to assess their vigilance regarding safety protocols and examined various safety equipment at the stations. He also provided guidance to railway staff at all levels to enhance safety, security, and passenger convenience.

Additionally, the general manager monitored progress on various developmental initiatives across the stations. At Kokrajhar station, he inspected the crew lobby, foot over bridge, platforms, and passenger amenities. At Fakiragram station, he reviewed activities under the Amrit Bharat Stations Scheme aimed at enhancing passenger facilities, including the health unit and staff colony redevelopment.

Shrivastava conducted a window trailing inspection of tracks, bridges, and installations between Gossaigaon Hat and Srirampur stations, examining level crossing gates, curves, points, crossings, and bridges along different sections. He inaugurated a gang tool/rest room for track maintainers between Samuktala and Alipurduar stations and thoroughly inspected the crew lobby and carriage & wagon train passing office at Alipurduar railway station.

Later in the day, the general manager engaged with union representatives and divisional officers to discuss plans for infrastructural development and business expansion, aimed at bolstering the socio-economic landscape of the region. His comprehensive assessment underscores Northeast Frontier Railway’s commitment to ensuring safe, efficient, and comfortable travel experiences for passengers through dedicated efforts and initiatives.

