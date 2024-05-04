NFR GM inspects North Lakhimpur – Dibrugarh section in Upper Assam

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 3: Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, general manager of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Froday conducted a thorough inspection of the North Lakhimpur – Dibrugarh (via Kamakhya) section under Tinsukia division. S

- Advertisement -

Uttam Prakash, divisional railway manager of Tinsukia with senior officials of the headquarter and division accompanied the general manager during the inspection. He took stock of all the developmental works, electrification in various stations in upper Assam. He also interacted with the railway officials and inspected the safety related gears at the railway stations. Further, he counselled the railway staff at different levels for better performance in the fields of safety, security and passenger convenience.

During the inspection, the general manager inspected the plans of a new station building, crew lobby, foot over bridge, platform and other passenger amenities works at North Lakhimpur, Bordoloni, Dhemaji, Tangani, Dhamalgaon and Dibrugarh stations. He conducted window trailing inspection from Dhemaji to Bogibeel Bridge North Block Hut and Bogibeel Bridge North Block Hut to Tangani. He inspected crucial areas such as the level crossing gates, marshalling yards, coaching yards, minor and major bridges, running room and health unit.

He also conducted a thorough inspection of the ongoing activities and examined the developmental plans for these sections. He also inspected the ongoing station redevelopment activities under Amrit Bharat Stations Scheme for providing better, additional and enhanced passenger amenities.

Later, Shrivastava held interactions with representative of unions and members of Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee and discuss plans for infrastructural development and business expansion in the area. His assessment of the ongoing works reflects the dedication and efforts of NFR in commitment towards providing safe, efficient and comfortable travel experiences for passengers.