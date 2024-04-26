23 C
Guwahati
Friday, April 26, 2024
type here...

GM of NFR inspects Kamakhya – Goalpara – New Bongaigaon section

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

MALIGAON, April 25: Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, general manager of Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) has conducted a thorough inspection of the Kamakhya – New Bongaigaon (via Goalpara) section under Rangiya division.

- Advertisement -

Neeraj Gupta, divisional railway manager of Rangiya with senior officials of headquarter and division accompanied the general manager during the inspection. The general manager inspected the enroute stations, took stock of the progress of the doubling and electrification works in the section along with safety related gears at the railway stations. He interacted with the railway officials at the station and took feedback on various issues and enquired about their awareness on various safety related items.

He also conducted window trailing inspection. He inspected crucial areas such as themarshalling yards, coaching yards, minor and major bridges, running room, health unit. He conducted thorough inspection of the ongoing activities and examined the developmental plans for these sections.

He also inspected the plans of new station building, crew lobby, foot over bridge, platform and other passenger amenities. He also inspected the ongoing station redevelopment activities on the New Bongaigaon station. This station under NFR will be redeveloped under Amrit Bharat Stations Scheme for providing better, additional and enhanced passenger amenities. Works for the up-gradation have already been started.

The general manager’s visit was aimed at reviewing the progress of various developmental works, assess the facilities at different locations, interact with officials and discuss plans for infrastructural development and business expansion in the area. His positive assessment of the ongoing works reflects the dedication and efforts of NFR’s commitment to providing safe, efficient and comfortable travel experiences for passengers.

Bangalore’s Top 8 Desserts For The Sweet Tooth
Bangalore’s Top 8 Desserts For The Sweet Tooth
Must-Try Traditional Dishes From Kerala
Must-Try Traditional Dishes From Kerala
Top 7 Must Visit Destinations Near Bengaluru
Top 7 Must Visit Destinations Near Bengaluru
10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power
10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power
10 Spots To Explore In Aizawl
10 Spots To Explore In Aizawl
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

5 arrested in connection with BJP’s flag burning

The Hills Times -
Bangalore’s Top 8 Desserts For The Sweet Tooth Must-Try Traditional Dishes From Kerala Top 7 Must Visit Destinations Near Bengaluru 10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power 10 Spots To Explore In Aizawl