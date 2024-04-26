GM of NFR inspects Kamakhya – Goalpara – New Bongaigaon section

HT Bureau

MALIGAON, April 25: Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, general manager of Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) has conducted a thorough inspection of the Kamakhya – New Bongaigaon (via Goalpara) section under Rangiya division.

Neeraj Gupta, divisional railway manager of Rangiya with senior officials of headquarter and division accompanied the general manager during the inspection. The general manager inspected the enroute stations, took stock of the progress of the doubling and electrification works in the section along with safety related gears at the railway stations. He interacted with the railway officials at the station and took feedback on various issues and enquired about their awareness on various safety related items.

He also conducted window trailing inspection. He inspected crucial areas such as themarshalling yards, coaching yards, minor and major bridges, running room, health unit. He conducted thorough inspection of the ongoing activities and examined the developmental plans for these sections.

He also inspected the plans of new station building, crew lobby, foot over bridge, platform and other passenger amenities. He also inspected the ongoing station redevelopment activities on the New Bongaigaon station. This station under NFR will be redeveloped under Amrit Bharat Stations Scheme for providing better, additional and enhanced passenger amenities. Works for the up-gradation have already been started.

The general manager’s visit was aimed at reviewing the progress of various developmental works, assess the facilities at different locations, interact with officials and discuss plans for infrastructural development and business expansion in the area. His positive assessment of the ongoing works reflects the dedication and efforts of NFR’s commitment to providing safe, efficient and comfortable travel experiences for passengers.