Train services affected due to double line commissioning

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 30: To increase the efficiency of train operations and reduce traffic congestion in New Bongaigaon – Rangiya – Kamakhya section, NF Railway has undertaken various capacity augmentation works apart from doubling of that section. In this connection, Pre Non–Interlocking works from August 31 till September 1, 2024 and Non – Interlocking works from September 2 till September 3, 2024 for commissioning of double line between Barpeta Road & Sorbhog railway stations under Rangiya division will be executed. The Non-Interlocking work will necessitate regulation of train services as per details given: Train no 15769/15770 (Alipurduar Jn – Mariani – Alipurduar Jn) Intercity Express commencing journey from September 1 till September 3, 2024 will remain cancelled; Train no 15753/15754 (Alipurduar Jn – Guwahati – Alipurduar Jn) Shifhung Express commencing journey from September 1 till September 3, 2024 will remain cancelled; Train no 05809 (New Bongaigaon – Guwahati) passenger commencing journey from September 1 till September 3, 2024 will remain cancelled; Train no 05810 (Guwahati – New Bongaigaon) passenger commencing journey from September 2 till September 4, 2024 will remain cancelled.

Train no 12506 (Anand Vihar – Kamakhya) Northeast Express commencing journey on August 31 & September 2, 2024 will be diverted via New Bongaigaon- Goalpara Town- Kamakhya. Similarly, Train no 12505 (Kamakhya – Anand Vihar) Northeast Express commencing journey on August 31, September 1 & September 3, 2024 will be diverted via Kamakhya – Goalpara Town – New Bongaigaon. Train no 15657 (Delhi – Kamakhya) Brahmaputra Mail commencing journey on September 1, 2024 will be diverted via New Bongaigaon- Goalpara Town- Kamakhya. Train no 15625 (Deoghar – Agartala) Express commencing journey on September 2, 2024 will be diverted via New Bongaigaon- Goalpara Town- Kamakhya. Train no 15904 (Chandigarh – Dibrugarh) Express commencing journey on September 1, 2024 will be diverted via New Bongaigaon- Goalpara Town- Kamakhya. Train no 20504 (New Delhi – Dibrugarh) Rajdhani Express commencing journey on September 2, 2024 will be diverted via New Bongaigaon- Goalpara Town- Kamakhya. Train no 12424/12423 (New Delhi–Dibrugarh- New Delhi) Rajdhani Express commencing journey on September 2, 2024 will be diverted via New Bongaigaon- Goalpara Town- Kamakhya and Kamakhya – Goalpara Town- New Bongaigaon respectively. Train no 15631 (Barmer – Guwahati) Express commencing journey on September 2, 2024 will be diverted via New Bongaigaon- Goalpara Town- Kamakhya. Train no 15634(Guwahati- Bikaner) Express commencing journey on August 31, 2024 will be diverted via Kamakhya – Goalpara Town- New Bongaigaon. Train no 20501 (Agartala- Anand Vihar) Tejas Express commencing journey on September 2, 2024 will be diverted via Kamakhya – Goalpara Town- New Bongaigaon. Train no 12510 (Guwahati- SMVT Bengaluru) Express commencing journey on September 3, 2024 will be diverted via Kamakhya – Goalpara Town- New Bongaigaon. Train no 15960 (Dibrugarh- Howrah) Express commencing journey on September 2, 2024 will be diverted via Kamakhya – Goalpara Town- New Bongaigaon. 

Train no 15961 (Howrah – Dibrugarh) Kamrup Express commencing journey on September 2, 2024 is rescheduled by six hours from its departure time from Howrah station. Train no 20505 (Dibrugarh-New Delhi) Rajdhani Express commencing journey on September 2, 2024 is rescheduled by three hours from its departure time from Dibrugarh station.

