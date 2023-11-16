NFR operates special trains for festive season

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 15: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to operate few more

special trains to ease the rush of passengers during this festive rush.

These special trains will connect major destinations of importance without compromising with

its punctuality. Operations of these trains will also help in clearing the extra rush of passengers

in the waiting list in regular trains and thus, enhancing their convenience during the scheduled

journeys.

Accordingly, special train no. 04640 (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra- Katihar) will run for one trip

on November 15 from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. In return direction, train no. 04639

(Katihar – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra) will run on November 17 from Katihar for one trip to

reach its destination at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.

Special train no. 09741 (Jaipur– Jogbani) and 09742 (Jogbani – Jaipur) will run for one trip on

November 19 and 20 respectively in both directions to reach its designated destinations.

Special train no. 05980 (New Tinsukia – Gorakhpur) will run for one trip on November 16 from

New Tinsukia. In return direction, train no. 05979 (Gorakhpur – New Tinsukia) will run for one

trip on November 17 from Gorakhpur.

Special train no. 07565/07566 (Katihar – Manihari- Katihar) will run for seven trips from

November 15 till 21 in both directions to reach its respective destinations. Similarly, festive

special train no. 07563/07564 (Katihar- Jogbani- Katihar) started rendering its services for seven

trips from November 14 and will continue till November 20.

The NFR is also implementing the elaborate crowd control arrangements at all major and

important railway stations, where arrival of huge crowds are predicted for travelling to various

destinations with a view of celebrating the festive time with their friends and families.

The details of stoppages and timings of these festive special trains are available in IRCTC

website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of NFR.

Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.