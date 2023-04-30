NFR Partially Cancels And Re-Schedules Trains At Katihar & Lumding Division

HT Correspondent

GUWAHATI, April 29: NF Railway is constantly working towards infrastructural development to provide better safety and security along with added amenities to its passengers. In view to such initiatives, NF Railway has decided to go for Non-Interlocking for yard renovation works on April 30 & May 1, 2023, at Jogbani station of its Katihar division.

Also, construction of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Jagiroad station under Lumding division is in progress. For undertaking the construction works of the Road Over Bridge, a traffic block (train control/cancellation) will be necessary at the Jagiroad station for about 18 days. So, to undertake these infrastructural construction and renovation works, few trains have been proposed to be partially cancelled/ short terminated & rescheduled from its present set course of journey.

Train No. 07553 (Katihar – Jogbani DEMU Special) & train No 07559 (Katihar – Jogbani DEMU Special) commencing its journey on May 1 will be short terminated at Bathnaha station and remains partially cancelled between Bathnaha-Jogbani.

Train No. 07554 (Jogbani – Katihar DEMU Special) & train No. 07560 (Jogbani – Katihar DEMU Special) commencing its journey on May 1 will be short originated from Bathnaha station and remains partially cancelled between Jogbani-Bathnaha.