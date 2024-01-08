NFR records robust freight unloading

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 7: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is witnessing a significant surge in freight unloading to ensure a steady supply of essential and other commodities. In December 2023 alone, NFR successfully unloaded 1252 freight-carrying rakes. From April to December 2023, over ten thousand such rakes were unloaded, highlighting the consistent effort to maintain a robust logistics network within NFR’s jurisdiction.

Various goods, including FCI rice, sugar, salt, edible oil, fertiliser, cement, coal, automobiles, containers, and other items, were transported and unloaded in different goods sheds by NF Railway during December 2023.

The breakdown of freight unloading in different states within NFR’s jurisdiction during December 2023 is as follows: 705 rakes in Assam (399 loaded with essential commodities), 93 rakes in Tripura, 19 rakes in Nagaland, 6 rakes each in Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Mizoram. Additionally, 211 freight rakes in West Bengal and 206 freight rakes in Bihar were unloaded during the month.

The accelerated progress in doubling and electrification projects at crucial sections across NF Railway has significantly increased the inward and outward movement of freight traffic. This has not only facilitated the efficient movement of essential commodities but has also contributed to the overall growth in freight unloading.