NFR sees steady growth in freight unloading in June 2025

17% rise in freight rake unloading highlights NFR’s growing logistical momentum in Northeast

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 2: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has reported a sustained rise in freight unloading operations, recording a significant increase in activity during the month of June 2025.

According to an official statement issued by NFR, the zone successfully unloaded a total of 1,099 freight-carrying rakes during the month, reflecting a 17% growth compared to 939 rakes handled in June 2024.

This upward trajectory further underscores NFR’s strong operational performance and logistical efficiency.

For the financial year 2024–25, the zone had already handled a total of 13,091 freight rakes, highlighting its pivotal role in supporting the movement of essential goods and industrial materials across the region.

The statement detailed the unloading distribution across the states under NFR’s jurisdiction.

Assam continued to be the primary recipient of freight, with 627 rakes unloaded in June, of which 315 were loaded with essential commodities including food grains, edible oil, and fuel.

The remaining rakes carried industrial and miscellaneous cargo.

Other northeastern states also witnessed freight activity during the month. In Tripura, 72 rakes were unloaded, followed by 15 in Nagaland, 9 in Manipur, 7 in Arunachal Pradesh, 6 in Mizoram, and 5 in Meghalaya.

Beyond the Northeast, NFR’s jurisdiction in West Bengal and Bihar saw the unloading of 198 and 160 freight rakes, respectively.

The freight trains transported a wide range of goods, including FCI rice, sugar, salt, edible oil, food grains, fertilizers, cement, coal, vegetables, automobiles, petroleum tanks, and other essential items.

These commodities were distributed through various goods sheds strategically located within the NFR zone.

NFR officials emphasized that the uninterrupted supply of both essential and non-essential commodities is not only crucial for meeting the daily needs of the people but also plays a significant role in sustaining economic activity in the region.

Continuous efforts in operational monitoring and real-time coordination at all levels have led to reduced turnaround times and improved unloading efficiency, the statement added.

With a strong logistics network and increasing freight volumes, the Northeast Frontier Railway continues to play a critical role in maintaining the supply chain in one of India’s most geographically challenging and strategically important regions.

