NFR unveils 306.9 KWp solar power plant in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 12: In a significant move toward environmental sustainability and the promotion of renewable energy, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has inaugurated a 306.9 KWp Solar Power Plant at the Uzan Bazar Water Treatment Plant in Guwahati.

The plant was officially launched on April 10, 2025, in a ceremony led by Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of NFR, and attended by Samir Lohani, Divisional Railway Manager of Lumding Division, and Sandeep Kumar, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer of NFR.

According to an official statement, the state-of-the-art solar installation, developed under the Environment and Housekeeping Management (EnHM) fund, is designed to generate an average of 928 units of electricity daily, contributing to estimated annual savings of approximately Rs 30 lakh.

The plant comprises 558 mono crystalline solar module plates, each with a capacity of 550 Wp, and is supported by eight Luminous make inverters with a combined inverter capacity of 315 KVA.

The total cost of the project, completed on March 7, 2025, amounted to Rs 2.48 crore.

Designed to power critical operations at the Uzan Bazar Water Treatment Plant, the solar system is integrated with a comprehensive electrical network extending to barges and jetties, ensuring seamless energy distribution and operational efficiency.

With a payback period of just eight years and an expected operational lifespan of 25 years, this solar installation underscores NFR’s commitment to energy efficiency, adoption of green technologies, and reduction of its carbon footprint.

The initiative not only highlights NFR’s leadership in sustainable infrastructure but also sets a benchmark for future renewable energy projects within the Indian Railways network.

The project, the statement added, forms an integral part of Indian Railways’ broader vision to embed renewable energy into its core infrastructure and minimize reliance on conventional power sources.

By deploying clean energy solutions at key facilities, Indian Railways continues to support national efforts aimed at curbing carbon emissions and advancing environmental responsibility. (With inputs from PTI)