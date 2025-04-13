24 C
Guwahati
Sunday, April 13, 2025
type here...

NFR unveils 306.9 KWp solar power plant in Guwahati

Advancing Green Energy and Sustainable Infrastructure

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 12: In a significant move toward environmental sustainability and the promotion of renewable energy, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has inaugurated a 306.9 KWp Solar Power Plant at the Uzan Bazar Water Treatment Plant in Guwahati.

- Advertisement -

The plant was officially launched on April 10, 2025, in a ceremony led by Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of NFR, and attended by Samir Lohani, Divisional Railway Manager of Lumding Division, and Sandeep Kumar, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer of NFR.

Related Posts:

According to an official statement, the state-of-the-art solar installation, developed under the Environment and Housekeeping Management (EnHM) fund, is designed to generate an average of 928 units of electricity daily, contributing to estimated annual savings of approximately Rs 30 lakh.

The plant comprises 558 mono crystalline solar module plates, each with a capacity of 550 Wp, and is supported by eight Luminous make inverters with a combined inverter capacity of 315 KVA.

The total cost of the project, completed on March 7, 2025, amounted to Rs 2.48 crore.

- Advertisement -

Designed to power critical operations at the Uzan Bazar Water Treatment Plant, the solar system is integrated with a comprehensive electrical network extending to barges and jetties, ensuring seamless energy distribution and operational efficiency.

With a payback period of just eight years and an expected operational lifespan of 25 years, this solar installation underscores NFR’s commitment to energy efficiency, adoption of green technologies, and reduction of its carbon footprint.

The initiative not only highlights NFR’s leadership in sustainable infrastructure but also sets a benchmark for future renewable energy projects within the Indian Railways network.

The project, the statement added, forms an integral part of Indian Railways’ broader vision to embed renewable energy into its core infrastructure and minimize reliance on conventional power sources.

- Advertisement -

By deploying clean energy solutions at key facilities, Indian Railways continues to support national efforts aimed at curbing carbon emissions and advancing environmental responsibility. (With inputs from PTI)

10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind
10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind
Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May
Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May
7 Breathtaking Spots For Early Morning Photography In Assam
7 Breathtaking Spots For Early Morning Photography In Assam
10 Lesser-Known Indian Alcohol Bottles to Add to Your Collection
10 Lesser-Known Indian Alcohol Bottles to Add to Your Collection
10 Most Unique Places In South India To Visit In April
10 Most Unique Places In South India To Visit In April

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Minor girl allegedly raped and murdered in Manipur’s Churachandpur

The Hills Times -
10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May 7 Breathtaking Spots For Early Morning Photography In Assam 10 Lesser-Known Indian Alcohol Bottles to Add to Your Collection 10 Most Unique Places In South India To Visit In April