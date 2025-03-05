NHM workers on strike in Margherita

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, March 4: The All Assam Health and Technical Workers Union, NHM, Assam has launched a three-day pen down programme across the state starting from Tuesday till March 6.

Employees who were working under Ketetong Block Primary Health Centre, Margherita also participated in the three-day pen down programme on the premises of Margherita FRU/civil hospital bringing government hospitals in the state to a standstill.

In Margherita FRU/civil hospital doctors, nurses and technicians under All Assam Health and Technical workers Union NHM, Assam, joined the three-day pen down programme, causing problem among patients who came from far flung areas for health related issues at Margherita FRU/ civil hospital.

Under Ketetong Block Primary Health Centre such as Jagun MPHC,Digboi FRU/ civil hospital, Tirap gate state dispensary, Hasak MPHC,Ledo MPHC, Pengree MPHC, Kothalguri Model Hospital, Inthem MPHC and Margherita FRU/civil hospital with a total of 110 staffs participated at the three-day pen down programme who were working since many years but unfortunately we have been deprived of our basic rights said Nihar Ranjan Chetia president of All Assam Health and Technical Workers Union, NHM Tinsukia district committee.

Nihar Ranjan Chetia said that due to lack of response and gross negligence shown towards our demands by Assam Government we have been compelled to initiate pen down at our workplace, as several times we have submitted memorandum to the mission director, National Health Mission, Assam and Government of Assam but nobody is giving importance to our prayer.

“We demand that immediate regularization of services for all NHM technical employees through special recruitment drive against existing vacancies and new vacancies to be created at newer health institutions and suspend fresh recruitment until NHM employees are fully absorbed against vacancies, till 8th Pay Commission recommendations/ regularization process come into force, provide salary as per with 7th pay commission recommendation with pay fixation with immediate release of incremental arrear salary with effect from 1st January 2016 and implement Supreme Court verdict 213 of the year 2013 ” equal pay for equal work”, along with gratuity, equal leave policy, equal pension scheme, equal death benefits, equal Health insurance scheme and equal bank loan facilities as similar to that of state government regular employees otherwise in the coming days we shall indefinitely call for a pen down programme,” said Nihar Ranjan Chetia.