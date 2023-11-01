NHPC affirms no drying of Subansiri River due to landslide incident: Ranoj Pegu

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 31: State education minister, Ranoj Pegu, visited the NHPC power project site at the Subansiri River to address concerns arising from a recent landslide incident that obstructed a diversion tunnel, generating fears of potential water shortages downstream.

After interacting with NHPC officials on-site, minister Ranoj Pegu reassured the public, stating that the blockade in the diversion tunnel wouldn’t disrupt the water flow to the downstream areas along the Subansiri River.

Sharing the news on social media, Pegu highlighted the sequence of events and the subsequent actions taken by NHPC: “Following the landslide that blocked the mouth of the 5th diversion tunnel, a complete river blockage occurred. However, once the water level reached 145 meters, authorities managed to redirect the flow through the release gates, restoring the regular flow by 10:30 pm.”

He further added, “NHPC has guaranteed that such incidents will not recur, ensuring a consistent water flow downstream.”

The Subansiri River, a crucial water source for Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts in Assam, recently experienced signs of drying due to the tunnel blockade, raising alarms among local communities.

The upcoming SLHEP dam has been a cause for public concern due to recurring landslides during its construction, reflecting the region’s vulnerable terrain. Despite NHPC’s assurance of dam safety, the site’s vulnerability remains a pressing concern.

The absence of prior geological assessments at the dam site before NHPC assumed control has prompted worries about the dam’s safety amidst the fragile hilly landscape.

Furthermore, the sudden drying of the Subansiri River poses threats to its downstream biodiversity, housing endangered species such as Gangetic Dolphins and Golden Masheers.

Minister Ranoj Pegu’s visit aimed to allay concerns and confirm NHPC’s commitments to ensuring consistent water flow downstream while addressing the immediate risks to the region’s biodiversity and community welfare.