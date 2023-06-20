NHRCCB raises concerns about college principal appointments



BISWANATH CHARIALI, June 19: The National Human Rights and Crime Control Bureau (NHRCCB), Assam chairman Nishant Thard, has addressed the issue of college principals’ tenure in a press release sent through the state media officer, Mrinmay Nath. The organisation emphasises that the appointment and tenure of college principals in Assam is a sensitive matter that directly affects the academic community.

According to the NHRCCB, college principals hold a position of special respect in society. The traditional practice of students and parents showing respect towards the principal is unique. However, the organisation states that the self-esteem and position of these principals are currently at risk.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) Gazette notification No. F.1-2/2017(EC/PS) dated July 18, 2018 stipulates that the term for the post of principal is fixed at five years. The term can be extended for an additional five years based on the special emphasis of the Governing Body of the college. Regrettably, the then director of Higher Education, Assam government, issued an official memorandum, No. AHE.45/2019/2-A, dated 25/02/2019, which canceled the previous permanent principal tenure and stated that the new UGC guidelines would be implemented for the appointment process in colleges. However, the Directorate of Higher Education (DHE) of the government of Assam has not given any attention to these guidelines.

It was expected that principals who have successfully served for five years and contributed to the academic development of their respective colleges would be given the opportunity to continue for another five years, as per Clause V(B)-p.61 of the UGC gazette notification. The NHRCCB, Assam has directly sent letters to the Governor, chief minister, and education minister of Assam, urging their immediate intervention. They have also contacted the President of India, Union Education minister, and chairman of the UGC via email, seeking their attention to the matter. Additionally, a letter has been sent to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India to consider the issue.

The chairman of the National Human Rights and Crime Control Bureau calls upon the University Grants Commission to take necessary measures to alleviate the stress faced by competent principals who are at risk of losing their positions.