Nomination papers of all candidates validated for Jorhat LS seat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, March 28: The nomination papers of five candidates for the 14 Jorhat Lok Sabha seat were found to be valid after scrutiny by the concerned authorities here on Thursday.

A district administration official, while informing on Thursday evening, stated that the papers of the five candidates were found to be valid after scrutiny. Jorhat district commissioner Pulak Mahanta, who is also the returning officer of the 14 Jorhat HPC, has urged all the five candidates to be present at 3.05 pm on March 30 next at Room number 1 of the returning officer’s office for symbol allotment.

The five candidates whose papers were found valid are: Gaurav Gogoi (Indian National Congress), Topon Kumar Gogoi (Bharatiya Janata Party), Arun Chandra Handique of Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal, Raj Kumar Duarah, and Baba Kurmi (Both Independents).

Meanwhile, the General Observer for the 14th Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency, M Satya Sharada Devi (IAS), has urged the candidates to follow all rules and directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in order to conduct the polls in a free and fair manner.