Noted Bhaona artist felicitated by Assamese Wikipedia society

GUWAHATI, July 27: Noted writer, poet, and international Bhaona artist Arup Saikia was felicitated by the Assamese Wikipedia Society in a dignified ceremony held at the IRIS Hotel auditorium on RG Baruah Road here on Sunday.

The event was organised to honour Saikia’s contributions to Assamese literature and to encourage emerging writers to serve the language through digital platforms.

Despite Assamese being recognised as one of India’s classical languages, its digital presence remains limited.

Highlighting this concern, the event underlined the efforts of a dedicated group of Assamese linguists and writers working to expand the language’s accessibility through software-friendly content and literary contributions online.

Arup Saikia has significantly contributed to this initiative by uploading two of his poetry collections — Silpi Satta and Sabda — to Wikipedia and Wikisource.

Both collections delve into pressing socio-political themes concerning Assam and the broader national context. In addition to his digital publications, Saikia has authored several notable works including Bhaona and Assamese Society, Sankardeva: The Social Scientist, and Sankardeva: Samaj Vijnanar Chintanayak.

During the ceremony, Saikia, also known for his powerful recitations, presented his revolutionary poem Moi Ejon Kobi, receiving warm applause from the audience.

The event was attended by several Assamese writers and contributors to Assamese Wikipedia, who praised Saikia’s efforts and urged him to continue enriching the literary and digital landscape of the language.