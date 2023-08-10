Noted scholar Dr Chandra Bhanu Satpathy delivers lecture at NHRC

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 9: Dr Chandra Bhanu Satpathy, a renowned scholar, spiritual thinker, author, and humanitarian, delivered a lecture on ‘Human Rights’ at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in New Delhi. The event was attended by NHRC chairperson Justice Arun Mishra, members Dr Dnyaneshwar M Mulay and Rajiv Jain, secretary general Bharat Lal, senior officers, and staff.

In his lecture, Dr Satpathy delved into a holistic understanding of human rights through analogies and questions. He emphasised that true democracy embodies optimal happiness for the maximum number of people over the longest period of time within a society. He discussed how opinions posing as knowledge can lead to complexity rather than revealing the essence of life. He cautioned that while the internet has brought many benefits, its usage must be cautious to prevent human rights violations.

Dr Satpathy highlighted that human rights cannot be comprehended in isolation but rather in relation to the entire universe. He stressed the importance of empathy over sympathy and reasoned that concepts of perfection don’t align with life’s constant evolution. He traced the origins of human rights to the birth of humankind and emphasised the need to address root causes behind rights violations.

He underscored the significance of proper rehabilitation for victims of human rights violations, ensuring they don’t fall back into vulnerable circumstances. Dr Satpathy proposed solutions such as education and livelihood opportunities to improve overall situations and alleviate rights-related issues.

The NHRC chairperson, Justice Arun Mishra, welcomed Dr Satpathy, acknowledging his insightful work on cosmic energy and its connection with human rights. The lecture was followed by a Q&A session and concluded with a vote of thanks by Bharat Lal, NHRC’s secretary general.