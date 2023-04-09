Noted Translator Felicitated

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, April 8: Purna Kumar Sarma, the recipient of Sahitya Akademi’s Translation Prize 2022 was felicitated in a public meeting organised by the Brihattar Samar Dalani Unnayan Samiti in the conference hall of Dakhin Nagsankar High School on Saturday with Dharmananda Sarma in the chair.

Anjan Baskota, the recipient of Sahitya Akademi’s Yuva Puraskar 2020 graced the occasion as an appointed speaker who had highlighted the works and activities of Sahitya Akademi; the national academy of letters.

Baskota also presented a brief note on the works and literary contributions of Purna Kumar Sarma. It is to be mentioned here that Purna Kumar Sarma had translated Purabi Bormudoi’s Shantanu Kulananda, the Assamese novel into Nepali language.

He was awarded with the translation prize for this translation work. Nearly twenty socio-cultural organisations of the greater Samar Dalani area felicitated Sarma with citation, Sarai, Japi, Cheleng Sador, memento, gamusa and Gorkha Topi (Cap). The felicitation programme was also addressed by Bhabani Sarma, Kamal Sarma, Putul Bora, Parbati Sarma along with others. Addressing the gathering, Purna Kumar Sarma traced his literary journey and made a humble appeal to the young generation people to spend their time in creative writing. Someswar Dhakal, secretary of Brihattar Samar Dalani Unnayan Samiti conducted the proceedings. The meeting was attended by dignitaries and local people.