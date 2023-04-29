26 C
Nowgong Girls’ College awarded ‘A’ grade by NAAC

NAGAON, April 28: The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has awarded ‘A’ grade to Nowgong Girls’ College, a premier institute of women education in central Assam.
The college has scored a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.06 in its third cycle of assessment. It is worth mentioning that the college has secured ‘A’ grade for the second time consecutively. A three member NAAC Peer Team visited the college on April 10 & 11, 2023 to take stock of the performance of the college in different aspects. The college which celebrated diamond jubilee in 2022 has brought laurel for its performance in the NAAC assessment process. The students, teachers, alumni and other stakeholders expressed their satisfaction on achieving this feat by the college.
Dr Balin Kumar Bhuyan, principal of the college, thanked all the well-wishers and people for their support as well as their cooperation and also assured that the college will continue its relentless efforts towards providing quality education, a release added.

