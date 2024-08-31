33 C
Saturday, August 31, 2024
NRL Continues Trade with Bangladesh Despite Ongoing Unrest

Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) sustains business operations with Bangladesh amid political unrest, ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply and strengthening bilateral trade relations.

HT Digital

August 31, Saturday: Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) has continued its business operations with Bangladesh despite the ongoing political unrest in the neighboring country. NRL’s decision to maintain its trade relations underscores the company’s commitment to ensuring an uninterrupted supply of fuel and petroleum products, even in challenging circumstances.

The unrest in Bangladesh has raised concerns over potential disruptions in cross-border trade, but NRL officials have assured that all necessary measures are being taken to keep the supply chain stable. NRL exports significant quantities of diesel, aviation turbine fuel (ATF), and other petroleum products to Bangladesh, which is crucial for meeting the country’s energy needs.

NRL has been a key player in fostering bilateral trade ties between India and Bangladesh, and its continued business amidst the unrest is seen as a move to strengthen economic cooperation. The company is coordinating closely with Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the safe and timely transport of fuel products across the border.

The resilience shown by NRL in maintaining business with Bangladesh is being viewed as a testament to the strong trade relations between the two nations. It also highlights the importance of uninterrupted energy supply in fostering regional stability and economic growth.

As the situation in Bangladesh evolves, NRL remains committed to upholding its business commitments and furthering India-Bangladesh trade cooperation.

