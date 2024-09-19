NSUI burns effigy of BJP leader in Diphu over remarks on Gandhi

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 18: The student activists of National Students Union of India (NSUI) and Youth Congress members of Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (KADCC) have burned the effigy of BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah at in front of KADCC office here today in protest against alleged inflammatory and objectionable remark passed against Congress MP and leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Burning the effigy of Gandhi, the KADCC president, Bidyasing Rongpi said BJP leader Marwah has passed an offensive remark against MP and leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi by giving life threat that he (Gandhi) will also face the same fate like his father.

BJP leader Marwah should not have uttered such offensive remarks by giving life threat on Gandhi. In protest the Congress has burned Marwah’s effigy.