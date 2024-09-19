32 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 19, 2024
type here...

Jorhat Congress protests against BJP leader’s remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Sept 18: The Jorhat District Congress Committee, as per the direction of the APCC, burned the effigy of BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah on Wednesday to protest against alleged remarks by Marwah about leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi. 

- Advertisement -

The protestors, led by Jorhat District Congress president Putul Buragohain, holding banners, shouted slogans seeking legal action against Marwah for his alleged remark on Rahul Gandhi, which constituted a threat to Gandhi’s life.

Condemning the remark in which Marwah allegedly warned Gandhi to be restrained in his speeches or face the same fate as his grandmother Indira Gandhi, who was assassinated in 1984 by her Sikh bodyguards, they said that in recent times several BJP leaders had been issuing statements against Rahul Gandhi, instigating a threat to his life.

Earlier, the Jorhat District Congress Committee had submitted a memorandum to the state government through the DC’s office seeking a high-level probe by the CBI and bringing the masterminds to book.

Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

19 September, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend 10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter