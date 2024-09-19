Jorhat Congress protests against BJP leader’s remarks on Rahul Gandhi

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Sept 18: The Jorhat District Congress Committee, as per the direction of the APCC, burned the effigy of BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah on Wednesday to protest against alleged remarks by Marwah about leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

The protestors, led by Jorhat District Congress president Putul Buragohain, holding banners, shouted slogans seeking legal action against Marwah for his alleged remark on Rahul Gandhi, which constituted a threat to Gandhi’s life.

Condemning the remark in which Marwah allegedly warned Gandhi to be restrained in his speeches or face the same fate as his grandmother Indira Gandhi, who was assassinated in 1984 by her Sikh bodyguards, they said that in recent times several BJP leaders had been issuing statements against Rahul Gandhi, instigating a threat to his life.

Earlier, the Jorhat District Congress Committee had submitted a memorandum to the state government through the DC’s office seeking a high-level probe by the CBI and bringing the masterminds to book.