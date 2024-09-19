27.3 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 19, 2024
New eatery ‘Momomia’ launches in Diphu, Offering a variety of momos and biryani

Assam
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 18: Introducing a mouth watering delicacy of a varieties of Momos and biryani, two young and enthusiastic entrepreneurs Long-eh Tisso and Nividita Englengpi have launched the new eatery franchise, from the house of ‘Momomia and Biryani Mahal’ in Diphu town.

 The restaurant serving the popular food (momos) and biryanis, is located at the ground floor of Aturkimi Shopping Complex, opposite Galaxy Cinema Hall, was formally inaugurated by Bidyasing Tisso, President of the Greater Diphu Bazar Committee on Tuesday.

Momonia is an Indian food chain specializing in momos, which is popular in North-east India, Nepal and Tibet. The chain was founded in 2018 by Debasish Majumber, a banker turned entrepreneur with a passion for food and a dream to create his name in the world.

Inaugurating the restaurant, Tisso praised the initiative, stating, “It’s heartening to know that Momomia will offer a variety of momos at affordable and reasonable prices to the people.”

He wished the proprietors success in their business venture and encouraged young individuals to engage in entrepreneurial pursuits.

Informing local media, proprietor Long-eh Tisso said that their franchise will offer customers various types of momos such as veg momo, veg fried momo, veg kurkure momo, veg tandoori momo and many more with reasonably priced menu options. Not only momos but from Biryani Mahal is bringing on the plate a variety of biryani to the customers.

Moreover, Tisso said “We aim to provide quality food at affordable prices to the customers.”

