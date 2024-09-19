24 year old drowns in Nambor river, Body Recovered

HT Correspondent

CHOKIHOLA, Sept 18: Welson Bey (24), a resident of Japralangso Bey Village under Borpathar police station drowned while taking bath in Nambor River, Silonijan on September 16. The deceased is son of Rajesh Bey and Sika Engtipi.

- Advertisement -

Borpathar police have called SDRF team from Golaghat to search for the body. The SDRF team dives in the river to searched for the body but failed. Later, a joint effort with the SDRF team and two persons, namely Joyson Terang of Jeng Rongpi village, Deopani and Samuel Terang of Men Teron village, Rongagora, who are expert divers fish out the dead body.

The body of the deceased was taken by police for postmortem examination.