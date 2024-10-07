NTPC Bongaigaon organises wildlife awareness prog at Chakrashila Sanctuary

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 6: As part of the celebrations for Wildlife Week, observed annually from October 2 to 8, NTPC Bongaigaon, in collaboration with the Divisional Forest Office (DFO), Kokrajhar, organised a comprehensive day-long awareness program at the Choraikhola Forest Range, located within the Chakrashila Wildlife Sanctuary. The event aimed to raise awareness about the importance of wildlife conservation among local communities, students, and villagers, while highlighting the significant role of the Chakrashila Sanctuary in protecting the region’s biodiversity.

The program saw participation from several dignitaries and key stakeholders from the region. JK Brahma, divisional forest officer, Haltugaon division, Kokrajhar, opened the event by addressing the gathering, focusing on the importance of wildlife conservation and the critical role of local communities in preserving natural habitats. Dhiren Basumatary, divisional forest officer (Wildlife), Kokrajhar, added valuable insights into the challenges facing wildlife in the area and the efforts needed to protect the region’s rich biodiversity.

In his address, Akhilesh Singh, head of project, NTPC Bongaigaon, spoke about NTPC’s initiatives that reflect the organisation’s commitment to environmental sustainability. Singh discussed NTPC’s various efforts, including the plantation of 2.5 lakh trees in the area as part of its broader sustainable development goals. Singh emphasised that such initiatives not only help the environment but also strengthen the organisation’s relationship with local communities through impactful actions.

Earlier, Sanatan Deka, a renowned wildlife expert from the Wildlife Trust of India, provided a compelling lecture on the importance of preserving biodiversity, emphasising the urgent need for conservation initiatives. His presentation highlighted the environmental challenges faced by the sanctuary and how collective action could help mitigate them.

As part of the program, a quiz and drawing competition was organised for 160 school students, designed to foster environmental awareness and interest in wildlife conservation. The children’s creative interpretations during the drawing competition and their impressive knowledge displayed in the quiz demonstrated their growing awareness and commitment to environmental issues.

The event concluded with an award ceremony recognizing the winners of the competitions. In his closing remarks, Akhilesh Singh emphasised the importance of such initiatives in educating the public, especially the younger generation, about the vital role of wildlife in maintaining ecological balance. He reiterated NTPC’s dedication to continuing its efforts in promoting environmental awareness and protecting local ecosystems.

This collaboration between NTPC Bongaigaon and the DFO Kokrajhar during Wildlife Week underscores their shared commitment to protecting the environment. The day-long event not only raised awareness about wildlife conservation but also inspired local communities to take proactive steps in preserving the natural heritage of the region. The program ended with a collective sense of responsibility toward safeguarding the future of the region’s wildlife.

Paresh Mathur, additional general manager (TS), Onkar Nath, additional general manager (HR), and Sheeja Ambika Sasidharan, additional general manager (EMG), all of whom played key roles in supporting the event’s objectives and ensuring active engagement from the community, were also present on the occasion.