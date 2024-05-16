30 C
OBITUARY

Assam
Prabhat Chandra Bora, 68, president of Jagiroad Branch Sahitya Sabha and advisor Asom Unnati Sabha,Morigaon, passed away at his residence at Natungaon, Jagiroad on Wednesday.

Late Bora was a retired headmaster of Neli Barpayak Secondary School here. He was also the advisor of Jagiroad branch Kabi Sanmilan and President of Sankardev Vidyaniketan Management Committee at the time of his death.  He was also associated with the Jagiroad Satriya Sangeet Vidyalya, Senior Citizens Committee and many other organisations.His demise is deeply mourned by many a organisations.

