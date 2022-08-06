Obituary | Bhagya Bora

Cultural activist, musician and founder of ‘Sur – Sadhna’, a leading institution of music and songs of the small town – Bhagya Bora (Khanindra) breathed his last at Guwahati Medical College Hospital on Friday morning after a brief illness.

He was only 52. He is survived by his wife Suwagmoni Mahanta, singer and a host of relatives. With the musical institution, Bhagya Bora and singer Suwagmoni Mahanta moulded thousands to learn traditional as well as modern Assamese music and songs for over a couple of decades in the town.

His demise has casted a pall of gloom across the small town.

His demise was mourned by various local cultural organisations, artists, instrumentalists, singers and other cultural activists of the town.

The earthly remains of the cultural activist were brought to his New Amulapatty residence and the last rites were carried out later on Friday afternoon.