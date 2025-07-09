Officials of Assam, Meghalaya to meet soon

SHILLONG, July 8: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar on Tuesday said the state government will look into the recent incident of violence arising from a tree plantation drive allegedly undertaken by Assam authorities at Lapangap village in West Jaintia Hills.

Dhar, who also represents Nartiang constituency, visited Lapangap to assess the situation and ensure the safety of villagers.

He was accompanied by Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council chief executive member Thombor Shiwat, deputy commissioner Abhinav Kumar Singh and SP Jagpal Singh Dhanao.

The visit follows protests on June 25, where over 400 residents from Lapangap and nearby villages, along with NGOs, dismantled structures and uprooted saplings planted by the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), alleging encroachment into Meghalaya’s territory.

“Our people are totally against the plantation drive and have uprooted all the saplings. As of now, there is no more plantation at the site,” Dhar, also the chairman of the Regional Committee for West Jaintia Hills, told reporters.

He added that while status quo was being maintained, villagers are currently unable to access their paddy fields.

He assured that the matter would be discussed so that villagers can move freely without disturbances.

The deputy commissioners of both states are expected to meet soon to address the issue.

A police contingent of 40 personnel has been deployed in Lapangap to ensure law and order in the area.

Dhar also clarified that no road construction is being planned at the moment, as the regional committees from both states are yet to meet, and a discussion is likely to take place after elections in Assam.

Importantly, both Assam and Meghalaya had earlier signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to resolve disputes in six out of the twelve areas of difference along the interstate border.

More MoUs are expected to be signed before August 15, as part of ongoing efforts to bring a lasting resolution to the remaining six contentious stretches. (PTI)