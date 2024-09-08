27 C
Guwahati
Sunday, September 8, 2024
One arrested for spreading ADRE paper leak fake news in Dhubri

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 8: The Dhubri Police arrested a person under the Assam Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act, 2024, and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for spreading fake news regarding the leakage of question papers for the ongoing Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2024, the police officials informed on Sunday.

According to the police, the individual allegedly posted false information on social media platforms causing unnecessary panic among candidates and the public.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Dhubri Police emphasized that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to spread false information or disrupt the examination process.

“One person was arrested today under the Assam Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act, 2024 & BNS, for posting fake news of leakage of question papers of the ADRE exams, 2024”, the police officials stated.

Additionally, the police have also set up a dedicated control room to address concerns related to the ADRE exams.

Citizens are advised to share any relevant information by contacting the control room at the phone number 6026900390.

“Dhubri district police has set up a police control room with phone number-6026900390. Citizens may share any information regarding the ADRE exams 2024 with the control room”, it added.

India-Singapore MoU to mark urban developmental dawn in Assam: CM

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Beer Brands In India Greenest Destinations To Visit In India 10 Must-Visit Destinations in North India This September 10 Enchanting Places To Explore In Kerela 10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists