One arrested for spreading ADRE paper leak fake news in Dhubri

GUWAHATI, Sept 8: The Dhubri Police arrested a person under the Assam Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act, 2024, and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for spreading fake news regarding the leakage of question papers for the ongoing Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2024, the police officials informed on Sunday.

According to the police, the individual allegedly posted false information on social media platforms causing unnecessary panic among candidates and the public.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Dhubri Police emphasized that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to spread false information or disrupt the examination process.

“One person was arrested today under the Assam Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act, 2024 & BNS, for posting fake news of leakage of question papers of the ADRE exams, 2024”, the police officials stated.

Additionally, the police have also set up a dedicated control room to address concerns related to the ADRE exams.

Citizens are advised to share any relevant information by contacting the control room at the phone number 6026900390.

“Dhubri district police has set up a police control room with phone number-6026900390. Citizens may share any information regarding the ADRE exams 2024 with the control room”, it added.

