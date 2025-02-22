18 C
Guwahati
Saturday, February 22, 2025
One killed in road mishap in Dibrugarh

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Feb 21: A young man lost his life after being hit by an unidentified vehicle here on Thursday night.

The deceased person has been identified as- Naba Gogoi, a resident of Miripathar village in Lahowal.

According to reports the incident occured when the young rider was riding a scooty bearing registration number (AS06AJ0596).

Thereafter, the unidentified vehicle fled the scene immediately after the incident.

Such accidents were regarded as frequent in the area which led to the residents of Mohanbari urging the authorities to take strict action and ensure better road safety measures.

The incident led to a tense situation in the area, with locals expressing outrage over the increasing number of hit-and-run cases.

