Multiple Road Accidents in Assam Leave Passengers Injured

Sipajhar, Guwahati, Bokakhat, Gohpur – Several road accidents in different parts of Assam have resulted in injuries to numerous passengers. These incidents have highlighted the need for increased road safety measures and responsible driving.

On Thursday, a passenger bus in Assam’s Sipajhar skidded off the road and plunged into a pond, causing injuries to several passengers. The incident occurred on national route 15 at Sipajhar in the Darrang region. The bus, bearing the license plate AS 25 AC 8699, lost control and veered into a pond located beside the road. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported, but the injured passengers required medical attention.

- Advertisement -

In another incident on Wednesday, an SUV overturned in Guwahati’s Survey neighborhood when the driver lost control. According to reports, a Ford EcoSport with the registration number AS 01 BQ 3449 was found overturned in Survey. Eyewitnesses stated that the accident occurred as a two-wheeler was negotiating a bend while the car approached at high speed, causing it to flip over to avoid a collision. Thankfully, no casualties were reported in this incident.

Tragically, earlier this week, a serious traffic accident in Bokakhat, Assam, claimed the life of a young person. The incident involved a head-on collision between a pick-up truck and a truck in the Latabari hamlet of Bokakhat subdivision in Golaghat district, near an Indian Oil petrol station. The accident took place on the night between Monday and Tuesday, resulting in the immediate death of Nirmal Ram Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, and injuries to three others.

Additionally, a recent road accident near the Brahmajan area on the national highway in Gohpur left several people injured, including a pregnant mother. Reports indicate that a Tata Magic passenger car traveling from Ghahigaon to Gohpur collided with the wayside divider of the highway. Witnesses at the scene stated that the driver lost control while attempting to avoid a motorbike rider who suddenly emerged in front of the vehicle.

These incidents serve as a reminder of the importance of adhering to traffic rules, maintaining control while driving, and being vigilant on the road. Authorities need to prioritize road safety measures, including better infrastructure, strict enforcement of traffic regulations, and public awareness campaigns.

- Advertisement -

It is crucial for drivers to exercise caution, adhere to speed limits, and respect the rights of other road users. Additionally, passengers should buckle up and report any reckless behavior they observe. By working together, we can strive to make Assam’s roads safer and prevent such tragic accidents in the future.