Only 8 CAA applicants in Assam till now, 2 attended interviews: CM

The Chief Minister clarified that the notion of the Assam government dropping cases under CAA against Hindu Bengalis is misleading.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 15: The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that only eight individuals have submitted applications for citizenship under the recently revised Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) within the past four months.

Additionally, just two out of the total applicants showed up for their interviews.

Sarma further stated, “When I contacted many Hindu Bengali families why not applying under CAA they told me that we are convinced about our Indian Citizenship and entered India prior to 1971 and do not want to apply under CAA rather we want to prove our Citizenship in the court of law.”

The Chief Minister clarified that the notion of the Assam government dropping cases under CAA against Hindu Bengalis is misleading.

He also emphasized that the government cannot drop any cases and that they are only advising individuals to apply in the portal before filing a case.

Additionally, he stated that even if a case is filed, there will be no result as those individuals are entitled to Citizenship.

The Chief Minister further highlighted the attempts of the anti-CAA protest leaders to instill fear in people by claiming that as many as 50 lakh illegal immigrants could be granted citizenship under the revised law.

“We are not saying dropping or not dropping. We are just flagging the provision of law, the legal provision”, he added.

