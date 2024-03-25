Over Rs 2.44 Lakh Seized In Jorhat And Titabar

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, March 24: In a continued effort by flying squads and static surveillance teams, a sum of Rs 2,44,080 was confiscated in areas falling under the Jorhat and Titabar constituencies on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

According to sources within the district administration, the cumulative amount seized over the past five days stands at Rs 43.32 lakh.

A district administration official disclosed that the flying squad group, numbered 11, intercepted Rs 70,000 in Jorhat, while Static Surveillance teams numbered 1 and 10 jointly seized Rs 10,080 in Titabar. Additionally, the flying squad team numbered 5 confiscated Rs 74,000 in Titabar.

To date, flying squads and Static Surveillance teams have seized a total of Rs 11,14,500 in the Jorhat Election district, encompassing Jorhat and Teok assembly seats.

In contrast, in the Titabar Election district, comprising Titabar and Mariani seats, a sum of Rs 32,18,310 has been confiscated.

- Advertisement -

These teams were assembled by the district administration following the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates to curb attempts at intimidation, illegal transportation of arms and ammunition, and the influencing and bribing of voters through the distribution of cash, liquor, and other items.