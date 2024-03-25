19 C
Guwahati
Monday, March 25, 2024
type here...

Over Rs 2.44 Lakh Seized In Jorhat And Titabar

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, March 24: In a continued effort by flying squads and static surveillance teams, a sum of Rs 2,44,080 was confiscated in areas falling under the Jorhat and Titabar constituencies on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

According to sources within the district administration, the cumulative amount seized over the past five days stands at Rs 43.32 lakh.

A district administration official disclosed that the flying squad group, numbered 11, intercepted Rs 70,000 in Jorhat, while Static Surveillance teams numbered 1 and 10 jointly seized Rs 10,080 in Titabar. Additionally, the flying squad team numbered 5 confiscated Rs 74,000 in Titabar.

To date, flying squads and Static Surveillance teams have seized a total of Rs 11,14,500 in the Jorhat Election district, encompassing Jorhat and Teok assembly seats.

In contrast, in the Titabar Election district, comprising Titabar and Mariani seats, a sum of Rs 32,18,310 has been confiscated.

- Advertisement -

These teams were assembled by the district administration following the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates to curb attempts at intimidation, illegal transportation of arms and ammunition, and the influencing and bribing of voters through the distribution of cash, liquor, and other items.

10 Vegetables That Can Beat Eggs In Providing Protein
10 Vegetables That Can Beat Eggs In Providing Protein
8 Animals That Live Far Away From Water
8 Animals That Live Far Away From Water
Popular South Indian Dishes To Try
Popular South Indian Dishes To Try
Best Beaches In Goa
Best Beaches In Goa
Top 10 Must-Try Indian Varieties Of Mango
Top 10 Must-Try Indian Varieties Of Mango
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Higher Burden Of Breast Cancer In Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Delhi:...

The Hills Times - 0
10 Vegetables That Can Beat Eggs In Providing Protein 8 Animals That Live Far Away From Water Popular South Indian Dishes To Try Best Beaches In Goa Top 10 Must-Try Indian Varieties Of Mango