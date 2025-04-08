24.6 C
Panchayat elections related all political party meeting in Sonitpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, April 7: A meeting with political parties was held on April 5, under the chairmanship of the District Commissioner Ankur Bharali to discuss the preparations for the upcoming Panchayat Elections 2025.

The meeting was attended by the Superintendent of Police (SP) Barun Purkayastha, District Development Commissioner (DDC) Lakhinandan Saharia, Additional District Commissioner Twahir Alam, Election Officer Ahmadullah Thakuria, and representatives of various political parties.

During the meeting, officials shared the tentative schedule for the elections and briefed attendees on the nomination process. This included details about the documents and affidavits required at the time of filing nominations. The procedure for the allotment of election symbols was also discussed, with special emphasis on the Gaon Panchayat level, where political party representation is not expected this time. SP Purkayastha provided a briefing to the meeting regarding adherence to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) guidelines.

The administration also shared a list of authorized officers who will be involved in the election process. The representatives were informed about the approved rates for various items commonly used during election campaigns, which will be used for monitoring candidates’ expenditure. In addition, a list of polling stations was provided to all political parties for their reference and preparation. It was further informed that the Panchayat Elections 2025 as per government directives will be conducted at the Co-District Commissioner (CDC) level for the functioning Co-Districts.

As per the finalized electoral rolls for Sonitpur district, the total number of electors stands at 7,99,640, which includes 3,98,906 male, 4,00,716 female, and 18 others category. The mapping count details include 20 Zilla Parishad Constituencies, 8 Anchalik Panchayat Constituencies, 88 Gaon Panchayats, comprising 880 wards and 1,070 polling stations.

The District Administration reiterated its commitment to conducting free, fair, and transparent elections and urged all political parties to extend their cooperation for the smooth conduct of the electoral process.

